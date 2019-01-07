Triple Amputee War Veteran Goes To Collect The $1 Pelosi Pledged For Border Wall

A triple amputee war veteran who created a GoFundMe page to collect funds to build a barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border tried to make House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put her money where her mouth was.

The California Democrat last week mockingly said she’d give a single dollar for the barrier that President Trump has been pushing since his campaign in 2016. In a press conference, Pelosi was asked by a reporter if there was “any situation in which you would accept even a dollar of wall funding?”

“A dollar?” she said, looking confused as reporters laughed. “A dollar? One dollar?” she said, holding up her index finger and mugging for the camera. “Yeah, one dollar.”

So Brian Kolfage, a triple-amputee veteran and founder of the “We The People Will Fund The Wall” campaign, decided to try to go collect the buck.

“We are going to meet with Nancy Pelosi to collect our one dollar that she said she was going to give toward Trump’s border wall, ” Brian Kolfage says in a Daily Caller video as he rolls along in his wheelchair. “I highly doubt she expected anyone to kind of take her serious and call her out on it, but we’re going to see if she’ll fess up and give us her buck.” – READ MORE