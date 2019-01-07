Ocasio-Cortez defends Tlaib after impeachment remarks: ‘I got your back’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a stand for fellow House freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Saturday after the latter’s expletive-laced comments in favor of impeaching President Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic socialist lawmaker from New York, went on Twitter to weigh in, accusing the GOP of a having a double standard.

Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just “locker room talk,” but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar. GOP lost entitlement to policing women’s behavior a long time ago. Next. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2019

I got your back @RashidaTlaib – the Bronx and Detroit ride together 💪🏽💜 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2019

The lawmaker was apparently referring to a 2005 video that came to light ahead of the 2016 presidential election, in which Trump – talking to Billy Bush – made lewd comments about women – READ MORE