Democratic Reps. Pictured With Anti-Semite, Alleged Muslim Brotherhood Sympathizer On First Day In Office

Far-left Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) embraced anti-Semite and alleged Muslim Brotherhood sympathizer Linda Sarsour this week on their first day in Congress.

#MuslimBrotherhood in the arms of Rashida on the first day at #Congress 😊 pic.twitter.com/8EseLBrn10 — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) January 4, 2019

Ilhan Omar's first day in office: selfies with woman who said Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s (victim of genitle mutilation) vagina “should be taken away”, and “feminism is incompatible with Zionism” https://t.co/e97itNYGVf pic.twitter.com/tMuJNPHjxU — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 6, 2019

The Jerusalem Post reports: Linda Sarsour is an extremist who has “roots in Muslim Brotherhood,” according to an English-language feature on Al-Arabiya, the Saudi Arabia based news channel. The article published in idiomatic English on Sunday accused the Brotherhood of “shaping the thoughts of American activist Linda Sarsour, her declaring her ‘Jihad’ against US President Donald Trump.” …

… Written by Huda al-Saleh, the article sought to expose what it called “details of calls to attack Trump by US ‘Muslim Sisters’ allied to the Brotherhood.” The article began by noting that two Muslim women, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, were recently elected to the US Congress.

However, “those sponsoring and supporting the two Muslim women to reach the US Congress adopted a tactic to infiltrate through their immigrant and Black minority communities in general,” insinuating that Muslim Brotherhood activists sought to drum up support for the Democratic candidates.– READ MORE