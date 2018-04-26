True Pundit

Triggered: Kim Kardashian West sets up Donald Trump Jr. for an excellent hashtag troll

Posted on
As Twitchy reported, Kanye West tweeted a photo of his autographed MAGA hat Wednesday while his wife, Kim Kardashian West, tried to straighten up some of the clutter and defend her husband, tweeting:

That was the perfect setup for Donald Trump Jr. to step in with an admirable trolling effort.- READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr. dusted off an old hashtag to agree with Kim Kardashian West.

