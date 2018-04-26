Entertainment Politics
Triggered: Kim Kardashian West sets up Donald Trump Jr. for an excellent hashtag troll
As Twitchy reported, Kanye West tweeted a photo of his autographed MAGA hat Wednesday while his wife, Kim Kardashian West, tried to straighten up some of the clutter and defend her husband, tweeting:
To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018
#ImWithHer https://t.co/CoQVCJmbzH
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 25, 2018
That was the perfect setup for Donald Trump Jr. to step in with an admirable trolling effort.- READ MORE
