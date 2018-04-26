Carter Page: I Told Government That Hillary Hired Steele DURING The Election

Former President Donald Trump campaign adviser Carter Page said that he reported Hillary Clinton’s role in the anti-Trump dossier to governments during the 2016 election, and he believes that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should not be constrained in the Russia case because he got “poor advice” from the DOJ.

Page said he suspected early on that he was the target of a sting operation involving British intelligence. We now know that British spy Christopher Steele compiled a debunked anti-Trump dossier for Fusion GPS, a firm paid millions by the Clinton campaign.

“I didn’t know for sure before the election, but I knew that the Clinton campaign’s opposition political research were behind the fakeness” of the dossier, Page told Big League Politics in an exclusive interview.

In October 2016, while the election was still going on, Page sent a letter to the inter-governmental Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) — provided to Big League Politics — where he stated: “I have learned from a reliable source that a law firm close to the Clinton campaign has hired a London-based private investigator to investigate my trip to Russia. This approach is closely consistent with past tactics that investigators affiliated with Mrs. Clinton have historically taken toward their targeted victims: ‘Impugn…character and veracity until…destroyed beyond all recognition.’”

The United States government is represented in the OSCE. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1