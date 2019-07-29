‘Avengers’ Director Joss Whedon Donates $245K to Anti-Gun SuperPAC

Hollywood Director Joss Whedon of Buffy the Vampire Slayer fame was the 8th highest donor to outside spending groups for the 2020 election cycle, according to Open Secrets. The only group he donated to was an extreme anti-gun super PAC.

Although his own films often involve gun violence, Whedon gave left-wing gun-control PAC One Vote At A Time $245,000 so far in 2019. The group described itself as “a team of female filmmakers dedicated to the eradication of gun violence.”

“We believe in a future free of gun violence is possible, but we know we have to fight for it. So, we deploy our skills to elect legislators at all levels of government,” the group’s website declared.

They claimed to have served 191 candidates in 2018.

In 2018, Open Secrets also listed Joss Whedon as One Vote At A Time’s highest donor. He gave more than $404,000 between January and September 2018.

Whedon's opposition to guns is well documented, yet he directed or wrote some famous, popular films full of gun violence including Serenity (2005), The Avengers (2012) and The Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).