Trick or Treat: Street Artist Sabo Targets Maxine Waters and ‘Uncivil’ Democrats

Street artist Sabo strikes the Left again, this time targeting everyone’s favorite auntie: Maxine Waters, whom he’s graciously given a starring role in one of the longest running franchises, “Halloween.”

Ahead of the much-anticipated opening of the Jamie Lee Curtis-starring “Halloween” sequel, Sabo and his Unsavory Agents altered a massive billboard at Pico Boulevard in West Hollywood to give Waters some free but not so welcome publicity.

Adding the words “#UNCIVIL DEMOCRATS,” Sabo switched out the knife-wielding Michael Myers’ head for Waters’ screaming face.– READ MORE