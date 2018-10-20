Beto O’Rourke would vote for Trump’s impeachment, says ‘there is enough’ evidence

Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke said on Thursday he would vote to impeach President Donald Trump if elected.

O’Rourke, who’s running against incumbent Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, reiterated his belief at a CNN town hall that Trump should be impeached, saying “there is enough there” to begin the impeachment process.

“I haven’t,” he replied to a question whether he changed his mind since he called for the president’s impeachment last summer after the Trump-Putin summit in Finland. He explained that the summit was “collusion in action.”

“There may be an open question as to whether the president, then the candidate, sought to collude with the Russian government in 2016,” the Democrat continued, pointing to the investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE