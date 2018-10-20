ROSIE: TRUMP’S PRESIDENTIAL VICTORY MADE ME ‘PHYSICALLY SICK,’ TOOK A YEAR TO RECOVER (VIDEO)

It took Rosie O’Donnell a year until she could “compose herself” after Trump won the presidency.

O’Donnell opened up about the stress that Trump winning the presidency caused her on election night while speaking on Nicolle Wallace’s MSNBC show called “Deadline: White House.” O’Donnell said she got “physically sick” after Trump won in 2016 and that it took a long time for her to recover.

Wallace asked Rosie bluntly, “What was it like for you when [Trump] won?” – READ MORE