Trey Gowdy Warns Trump To Ease Off Cries Of ‘No Collusion’ — Here’s Why (VIDEO)

Rep. Trey Gowdy advised President Trump on Sunday to avoid claiming there is “no collusion” until the Mueller investigation completes its course.

Gowdy explained on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that although the House Intelligence Committee’s report found no evidence of collusion, Mueller is able to interview more witnesses and has far greater resources at his disposal for his investigation. As such, it may be premature for Trump to claim vindication, even if he is correct that there is no collusion. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1