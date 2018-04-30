True Pundit

Trey Gowdy Warns Trump To Ease Off Cries Of ‘No Collusion’ — Here’s Why (VIDEO)

Rep. Trey Gowdy advised President Trump on Sunday to avoid claiming there is “no collusion” until the Mueller investigation completes its course.

Gowdy explained on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that although the House Intelligence Committee’s report found no evidence of collusion, Mueller is able to interview more witnesses and has far greater resources at his disposal for his investigation. As such, it may be premature for Trump to claim vindication, even if he is correct that there is no collusion. – READ MORE

