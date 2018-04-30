Anthony Scaramucci on WHCD: ‘What Happened Last Night Was an Atrocity’ (VIDEO)

“What happened last night was an atrocity,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci slams comedian Michelle Wolf’s jokes at the White House correspondents’ dinner https://t.co/mInE4D0gk1 — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) April 29, 2018

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called the White House Correspondents’ Dinner “an atrocity.”

Pointing to comedian Michelle Wolf‘s routine, Scaramucci said, “What happened last night was an atrocity, and it was like literally watching Michael Wolff with a wig on. I thought Michelle Wolf was Michael Wolff, actually.”- READ MORE

