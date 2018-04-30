True Pundit

Politics TV

Anthony Scaramucci on WHCD: ‘What Happened Last Night Was an Atrocity’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called the White House Correspondents’ Dinner “an atrocity.”

Pointing to comedian Michelle Wolf‘s routine, Scaramucci said, “What happened last night was an atrocity, and it was like literally watching Michael Wolff with a wig on. I thought Michelle Wolf was Michael Wolff, actually.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Anthony Scaramucci on WHCD: ‘What Happened Last Night Was an Atrocity’ | Breitbart
Anthony Scaramucci on WHCD: ‘What Happened Last Night Was an Atrocity’ | Breitbart

Sunday on CNN's "Reliable Sources," former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called the White House Correspondents' Dinner "an atrocity." Pointing to comedian Michelle Wolf‘s routine, Scaramucci said, “What happened last night was an atrocity, and it was like literally watching Michael Wolff with - Scaramucci | Breitbart TV

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: