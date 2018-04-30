True Pundit

World

Members of Migrant Caravan ‘Marrying’ at U.S. Border Before Seeking Asylum

Migrants associated with a “Central American Caravan” showed up at the United States border Sunday reportedly seeking asylum from gang violence, but many decided to “tie the knot” upon hearing news from their legal counsel that they may face separation when entering the U.S.

Several migrant couples who showed up at the border between Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego, California, married each other Sunday morning in a small ceremony presided over by a Chicago pastor with “monarch butterfly wings.”

The couples tied the knot before reportedly presenting themselves to United States authorities at the San Ysidro point of entry Sunday after legal counsel for the migrants informed them they could be separated from their children and detained for months. – READ MORE

