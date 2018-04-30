World
Members of Migrant Caravan ‘Marrying’ at U.S. Border Before Seeking Asylum
Migrants associated with a “Central American Caravan” showed up at the United States border Sunday reportedly seeking asylum from gang violence, but many decided to “tie the knot” upon hearing news from their legal counsel that they may face separation when entering the U.S.
Several migrant couples who showed up at the border between Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego, California, married each other Sunday morning in a small ceremony presided over by a Chicago pastor with “monarch butterfly wings.”
Marriages at the US border happening now before they surrender at the port of entry and seek #asylum worried they may be split up today when they do #migrantcaravan pic.twitter.com/KoREWNIjfn
— Annie Rose Ramos (@Annie_Rose23) April 29, 2018
There are four couples from the caravan getting married. pic.twitter.com/kK69BwtYip
— Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 29, 2018
The couples tied the knot before reportedly presenting themselves to United States authorities at the San Ysidro point of entry Sunday after legal counsel for the migrants informed them they could be separated from their children and detained for months. – READ MORE
