Trey Gowdy to McCabe: Trump Didn’t Get You Fired, Your Own Fellow Agents Recommended It (VIDEO)

In the aftermath of Attorney General Jeff Sessions firing FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe late Friday evening, many Democrats have come out against the move. Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) — a Republican — however, said McCabe’s firing was recommended by his own agency.

Gowdy further poked holes in McCabe’s statement that he released shortly after being fired:

That’s right. If you look at his statement, he was really upset that he was being blamed for ending something and the interesting part of his statement, which I hadn’t heard a lot of people talk about, is he was really blaming [Department of Justice]. The Department of Justice is who shut down the investigation. But you know what, Chris? We don’t live in a relativistic world. […] And you don’t get to decide when to tell the truth and when not to. I’m going to withhold judgment until Horowitz’s report comes out. – READ MORE

