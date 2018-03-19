Ex-FBI Assistant Director Speaks Out: High-Ranking Gov’t Officials Plotted to Protect Hillary (VIDEO)

Former assistant FBI Director James Kallstorm, who worked for the FBI for 27 years, appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo” and suggested that high-ranking individuals in the government had an internal plot to keep Hillary Clinton safe during the 2016 election.

When asked if he thought that the FBI was protecting Clinton, Kallstorm explained:

“I think we have ample facts revealed to us during this last year and a half that high-ranking people throughout government, not just the FBI, high-ranking people had a plot to not have Hillary Clinton, you know, indicted.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1