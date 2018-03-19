WATCH: Pro-Gun Parkland Student Defends Second Amendment Against Piers Morgan

Pro-gun Parkland student Kyle Kashuv appeared on “Good Morning, Britain” and debated with host Piers Morgan over what action should be taken following the gun debate.

While many other students from Parkland are advocating for extremely strict gun laws, Kashuv claims he chooses to look at facts rather than emotions. He has met with numerous government officials and President Donald Trump in order to talk about common sense gun safety. – READ MORE

