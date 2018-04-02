True Pundit

Politics

Trey Gowdy: ‘I’m glad we have Bob Mueller, Congress has proven itself incapable of conducting serious investigations’

Posted on by
Share:

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., said Sunday congressional investigations are “terrible” and aren’t serious looks into issues facing the country.

Gowdy said on CBS’ “Face The Nation” Congress’ investigations are inherently political, leak like a sieve, and only seek to confirm the biases of the majority of members.

“I’m glad we have Bob Mueller. I’m glad we have an independent ball-and-strike caller, Congress has proven itself incapable of conducting serious investigations,” he said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trey Gowdy: 'Congress has proven itself incapable of conducting serious investigations'
Trey Gowdy: 'Congress has proven itself incapable of conducting serious investigations'

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., said Sunday congressional investigations are “terrible” and aren’t serious looks into issues facing the country.
Washington Examiner Washington Examiner
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: