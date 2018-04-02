Trey Gowdy: ‘I’m glad we have Bob Mueller, Congress has proven itself incapable of conducting serious investigations’

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., said Sunday congressional investigations are “terrible” and aren’t serious looks into issues facing the country.

Gowdy said on CBS’ “Face The Nation” Congress’ investigations are inherently political, leak like a sieve, and only seek to confirm the biases of the majority of members.

“I’m glad we have Bob Mueller. I’m glad we have an independent ball-and-strike caller, Congress has proven itself incapable of conducting serious investigations,” he said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1