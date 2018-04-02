Police: Man Exposes Himself to a Child in Chicago Target Store Women’s Bathroom

Chicago police are investigating a report that a man entered the women’s bathroom and exposed himself to a little girl in a South Loop location, ABC 5 reported.

A woman and her daughter reported that the man walked in on them in the women’s bathroom of the Target store at 1154 S. Clark just after 4 PM on March 25. He told them he had to use the restroom, the woman said, but instead, he pushed his way into the stall her daughter was using and pulled down his pants in front of the child. He then fled, the mother told police.

“It’s very sad. Children are innocent,” Target shopper Stanley Hughley told the media. “However old the pedophile was, it’s wrong. It’s pure evil no matter how you look at it.”

Target spokesperson Danielle Schumann claimed that the bathroom invader was drunk when he pushed his way into the women’s bathroom. – READ MORE

