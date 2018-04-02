NBC slammed for pushing claim Christian faith ‘is used to defend white supremacy’

NBC News was bashed on Easter Sunday after the network promoted an opinion piece claiming that Christianity “is used to defend white supremacy.”

The article, written by self-described “evangelical Christian” Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, was published on Easter morning and tweeted out on NBC News’ main account in the afternoon.

“We who believe in love and justice in America this Easter must reclaim redemption from those who would use it to prop up white nationalism and bigotry,” wrote Wilson-Hartgrove. “To fail to do so is … to reject the life and witness of the resurrected Jesus, whom Christians worship today.”

Opinion | Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove: This Easter, Christians must remember how faith is used to defend white supremacy https://t.co/gLaTi4QAE6 via @NBCNewsTHINK — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 1, 2018

NBC News’ tweet drew thousands of responses, many of which criticized the network for promoting an article criticizing Christianity on its holiest day. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1