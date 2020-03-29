Treasury Secretary Predicts Economy Will Come ‘Roaring Back’ After Coronavirus (VIDEO)

The outbreak of the coronavirus is already having an impact on the economy, and how long the economic downturn will last will is unknown.

However, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he thinks the economy come “roaring back” once the restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus are lifted.

Despite a staggering number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week, @stevenmnuchin1 says he has “great confidence that the U.S. economy will become roaring back” from the impacts of #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JrG98azb9V — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 29, 2020

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take to kill this virus,” Mnuchin said during an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation” on Sunday.

He added, “I do know we will kill this virus, and when we do, I have great confidence the economy will become roaring back.” – READ MORE

