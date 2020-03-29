Activists Criticize Stimulus Package For Excluding Illegal Immigrants: ‘Illogical And Immoral’

Activists have criticized the historic $2 trillion stimulus bill recently passed by Congress for failing to give money to illegal immigrants.

“When stimulus checks start going out across the country, undocumented immigrants won’t be receiving them,” reports CNN.

In general, illegal immigrants are not allowed to partake in federal benefits. However, activists argue that excluding that demographic from the stimulus package will put people’s health at risk by forcing illegal immigrants to work in jobs exposing them to a possible COVID-19 infection.

Here’s how CNN framed the situation: Unauthorized workers make up about 5% of the US labor force – around 7.6 million people, according to the latest estimates from the Pew Research Center.

Advocates argue the coronavirus crisis that’s devastated global markets, overwhelmed hospitals and left millions without jobs is having an outsized impact on undocumented workers. Many had service-sector jobs that were decimated by the pandemic. Those who remain employed largely don’t have the option of working from home, and are risking their safety to keep supply chains going. – READ MORE

