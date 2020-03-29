Report: MI Governor Criticized Trump For Days, Yet She Hasn’t Bothered to Submit Disaster Request With FEMA

Michigan has not yet requested a major disaster declaration for the coronavirus, a spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday.

The administration of President Donald Trump has already declared major disasters for Texas, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, New York, California and Washington, officials confirmed.

But for Michigan, where the number of confirmed cases topped 2,200 Wednesday, with at least 43 deaths, “FEMA has not yet received a request for a major disaster declaration,” spokesman Michael Hart said.

Tiffany Brown, a spokeswoman for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said Wednesday morning that state officials were “reviewing and looking into” a request to FEMA. By Wednesday afternoon, after the Free Press published a story on the issue, Brown said officials were “working urgently” on a disaster request. She did not immediately respond to a question about why the request was not completed sooner. – READ MORE

