Transgender marathoner doesn’t qualify for Olympics, loses to over 200 biological females at trial race

A biological male identifying as a woman will not be a part of the U.S. Olympic women’s marathon team this summer.

The U.S. Olympic marathon trials for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, were held over the weekend on a windy Saturday in Atlanta. And while the the three men and three women who will represent the United States of America have been chosen, the first transgender athlete to compete in the trial didn’t make the cut.

Last month, news broke that Megan Youngren, a biological male who identifies as female, had become the first openly transgender athlete to qualify for the U.S. Olympic marathon trials. The Sports Illustrated coverage of the athlete’s story notes that Youngren started taking hormones in 2011 and publicly came out as transgender in 2012.

According to ESPN, Youngren came in behind 229 biological women in 230th place with a marathon time of 2 hours, 50 minutes, 27 seconds. The women’s field for the trial race consisted of 390 Olympic hopefuls. – READ MORE

