Joe Biden Declares Beto O’Rourke To Lead Biden’s Anti-Gun Agenda

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden embraced far-left anti-gun extremist Robert Francis O’Rourke during a rally on Monday night in Texas, declaring that the failed Senate and presidential candidate was going to lead Biden’s anti-Second Amendment efforts.

“I wanna make something clear, I’m going to guarantee you this is not the last you’ve seen of ,” Biden told the audience. “You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me. You’re going to be the one who leads this effort.”

Beto O’Rourke championed eliminating your #2A rights, confiscating your guns, & punishing law-abiding Americans Joe Biden just promised to put Beto in charge of “the gun problem” to “lead this effort” Joe wants to take away Americans’ guns just as badly as Beto! WATCH👇 pic.twitter.com/G9T4MFuoPB — Trump War Room – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 3, 2020

“I’m counting on you. I’m counting on you,” Biden continued. “We need you badly, the state needs you, the country needs you. You’re the best.” – READ MORE

