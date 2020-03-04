WATCH: Bloomberg licks food off fingers — days after criticizing Trump coronavirus response

Mike Bloomberg has criticized President Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., but a video from his Virginia campaign office may leave some wondering if his personal habits could help spread the disease. 👇JUST WOW👇 Mini Mike is an absolute SLOB. Watch him AWKWARDLY rip a slice of pizza, place it back into the community pizza box, lick his fingers, then put his hands on the box of coffee! pic.twitter.com/zIQP9T6qah — AG William Barr (@AGWilliamBarr) March 3, 2020

Bloomberg posted a video of himself ripping a piece of pizza out of a community box, eating a portion before going back for more, then licking his fingers, and touching other items on the table.

