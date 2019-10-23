Rob Reiner: ‘Democracy Is Being Lynched By a Racist Liar’

Left-wing Hollywood director-actor Rob Reiner declared on Tuesday that “democracy is being lynched by a racist liar” — a direct reference to impeachment remarks made by President Donald Trump.

“Democracy is being lynched by a Racist Liar,” the When Harry Met Sally director wrote.

Democracy is being lynched by a Racist Liar. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 22, 2019

Reiner’s political assessment followed President Trump’s Tuesday morning tweet, in which he called the Democrat-led impeachment effort a political “lynching.”

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching,” Trump wrote. – READ MORE