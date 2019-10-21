Trans Athlete Wins Women’s World Cycling Competition, Again; Slams ‘Transphobic’ Critics

Transgender Cyclist Rachel McKinnon continues to smash women’s cycling records, the latest being a “world record” in the women’s 200m sprint.

McKinnon, 37, not only set the record in the 35-39 category but also won the 200m gold medal at the Masters Track Cycling World Championships on Sunday. Canadian McKinnon beat out American Dawn Orwick, and Denmark’s Kirsten Herup Sovang, who took silver and bronze behind McKinnon.

Dr. Rachel McKinnon, who was born a man, also won the 2018 UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Los Angeles in 2018, among other events.

But not everyone was thrilled by the big win.

Jennifer Wagner-Assali, a competitor who lost to McKinnon in the past — but did not race last weekend — called McKinnon’s win “unfair,” the Times reported. – BREITBART

Some biologically female athletes in the sport have spoken up about McKinnon’s participation. “The decision to let McKinnon race alongside cis female (people whose gender identity matches their biological sex) competitors has been criticised by some track rivals, including Victoria Hood,” reported The Independent.

Responding to Hood, McKinnon posted a lengthy statement on Twitter Sunday, which deemed Hood transphobic and argued that “fairness in sports” means transgender “inclusion.”

“Ms. Hood has expressed an irrational fear of trans women. An irrational fear of trans women in the dictionary definition of transphobia. Transphobia has no place in sport,” McKinnon wrote.

“Dr. McKinnon supports trans people’s right to compete in their legally recognized gender,” the now two-time Masters Track Cycling World Champion added. “Fairness in sports means inclusion and respect of every athlete’s right an identity. #SportsIsAHumanRight.” – DAILY WIRE