Texas longhorn named Bucklehead breaks world record for horn span

A Texas longhorn named Bucklehead broke the world record for the longest horn span at a showcase this month, according to a report.

The 6-year-old longhorn from Rocksprings, Texas, measured 11 feet, 1.8 inches from tip to tip of his horns at the Horn Showcase in Oklahoma on Oct. 4-5, unofficially breaking the Guinness World Record.

The previous record was 10 feet, 7.4 inches set by an Alabama longhorn named Poncho Via, according to the San Angelo Standard-Times.

Bucklehead's owners have submitted paperwork so the new record can be deemed official and the longhorn's mark can appear in the 2020 edition of the record book.