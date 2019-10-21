Transgender Activists Force Menstrual Products Brand Always To Remove ‘Woman’ Symbol From Packaging

Always, a brand of menstrual products, has been forced to scrub the “woman” symbol off their packaging in response to a coordinated effort by transgender activists to punish the brand for “discrimination” against trangender individuals.

The Daily Mail reports that the Procter & Gamble-owned brand caved to a boycott campaign that began when transgender activists noticed that Always placed the “Venus” symbol — a circle with a plus sign or cross beneath it, universally recognized as the sign for the female gender — on the wrappers of some of its sanitary products.

“A trans activist using the pseudonym ‘Melly Boom’ had tweeted in July asking Always why it was ‘imperative’ to have the sign on their sanitary products,” according to the Daily Mail. “The tweet said: ‘There are non-binary and trans folks who still need to use your products too you know!’”

Ostensibly, ‘Melly Boom’ is referring to female to male transgender individuals who may identify as a different gender but who do not undergo surgical or medical transition, which would make them theoretically “male” but with a female reproductive system and monthly periods. Some social media users also claim that trangender females can have “period-like” symptoms once a month. – READ MORE