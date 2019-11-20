Town scales back Christmas celebration to avoid offending one citizen

A Durham, New Hampshire, town celebration will no longer feature a Christmas tree lighting to avoid any “religious overtones,” according to WBZ-TV.

The annual Christmas event, formerly called the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, will be called the “Frost Fest” instead.

Santa Claus formerly appeared at the event in a firetruck, but he will no longer be arriving in the city truck and will simply attend this year.

The town has also nixed the hanging of wreaths on Main Street’s lampposts.

Sally Tobias, town councilor, told the station that a “private citizen” came forward after 2018’s celebration and complained about the event. – READ MORE