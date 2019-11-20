Democratic congressman blasts impeachment hearings, says process reminds him of ‘third-world nations’

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., stood by his vote against the House impeachment inquiry following the first round of public impeachment hearings last week — but his decision to sway from his party is unrelated to President Trump, he explained.

“We have to understand, impeachment is something that’s supposed to be exceptionally unusual. It is supposed to be bipartisan. It is supposed to be fair,” Van Drew said on the latest episode of Fox Nation’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Insiders.”

“This has nothing to do with whether you like Donald Trump, or don’t like him, or want to see him have a second term or win in an election. This has to do with the institution of impeachment itself and not misusing it,” he argued.

(…)

Comparing the impeachment of a president to “more like something you would see in Europe or third-world nations,” Van Drew encouraged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to shift her focus to “real issues” for the remaining 14 working days in Congress before year’s end.

“What we could do…there are three or four major issues where the president, the speaker, the Senate all agree on…USMCA — we can really get that done. Other issues as well that they agree on… infrastructure. We could get that done,” Van Drew said. – READ MORE