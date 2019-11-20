Adam Schiff blocks impeachment witness from identifying intelligence official he discussed Ukraine call with (VIDEO)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) prevented impeachment inquiry witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from disclosing the intelligence official with whom he discussed President Donald Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, citing a need to protect the anonymous whistleblower.

While Vindman was being questioned by the House GOP lawyer about who outside the White House he had discussed the call with, Vindman readily named Deputy Secretary of State George Kent (another impeachment witness), and then referred to an intelligence community official.

While he was being pressed for a name, or even the agency the person works for, Schiff jumped in and cut off the line of questioning.

"We need to protect the whistleblower. Please stop," Schiff interrupted. "I want to make sure that there is no effort to out the whistleblower through these proceedings. If the witness has a good faith belief that this may reveal the identity of the whistleblower, that is not the purpose that we're here for. I want to advise the witness accordingly."