Soldiers can shoot children fighting for ISIS, says legal expert

ISIS has involved children in war like no other movement in recent years.

Now the Jerusalem Post reports that the Islamic supremacist movement’s practices mean any children it deploys for war could be considered targets by opposing forces.

Daphne Richemond-Barak, a professsor at IDC Herzliya in Israel, was questioned about the issue by the Post.

“If children are holding a gun then direct participation in hostilities rules apply to children … children might be targets and not just victims,” she said. – READ MORE