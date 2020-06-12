‘Total Blackout on the Insanity in Seattle’ as Establishment Media Turn Focus from the ‘Autonomous Zone’

Several establishment media outlets, including ABC News, NBC News, and CBS News have largely failed to draw attention to the chaos in Seattle as demonstrators set up barriers, establishing their own police-free Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

“Media bias is not just in the stories that get covered, but the ones that don’t,” Tom Bevan, co-founder and president of RealClearPolitics, observed.

Forgot the Associated Press: pic.twitter.com/Ueh7o4zcYP — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 11, 2020

Two movies: CNN doesn’t even bother to cover the Seattle story, Fox makes it their lead. pic.twitter.com/KkcPLDxK8c — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 11, 2020

“Total blackout on the insanity in Seattle on major news websites: ABC News, NBC News, CBS News,” he added, providing screenshots demonstrating the point – READ MORE

