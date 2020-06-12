Sister of slain cop: ‘Where is the outrage for a fallen officer that also happens to be African-American?’ (VIDEO)

A woman whose law enforcement officer brother was killed last month in the line of duty during ongoing nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd asked Congress on Wednesday: “Where is the outrage over a fallen officer that also happens to be African-American?”

Homeland Security Protective Service Officer David Patrick Underwood — a black policeman — was ambushed and fatally shot on May 29 while guarding the U.S. Courthouse in Oakland, California, according to KPIX-TV. His murder occurred amid violence and unrest over the death of Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis days before.

Angela Underwood-Jacobs, whose brother was killed in a riot, asks: “I am wondering, where is the outrage for a fallen officer that also happens to be African-American?” pic.twitter.com/gRcF5mZPj7 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 10, 2020

Underwood’s sister, Angela Underwood Jacobs, was invited to testify before the House Judiciary Committee alongside Floyd’s brother during a hearing focused on “policing practices and law enforcement accountability.”

Ms. Underwood Jacobs described her brother as “a good man who only wanted to keep others safe. He had an infectious laugh and a corny sense of humor. He would go out of his way to help family, friends, and strangers. He did not deserve to die in such a horrendously inhumane way.” – READ MORE

