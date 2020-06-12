HE’S BACK! Trump To Hold Campaign Rally Next Week In OK, Followed By FL, AZ, NC

President Trump’s raucous and often overflowing rallies draw tens of thousands of people, but the president hasn’t held one since March 2, first because of the pandemic and later because of racial strife.

But that’s all going to change soon.

“We’re going to start our rallies back up now,” Trump told reporters Wednesday at the White House. “We’ve had a tremendous run at rallies. … It’s been an amazing thing to behold.”

The president will hold a slew of re-election campaign rallies, mostly in swing states, starting next week. First, he’ll head to Tulsa, Oklahoma. “They’ve done a great job with COVID, as you know, in the state of Oklahoma,” Trump said, making the announcement during a roundtable with African American supporters that wasn’t on his official public schedule.

But the president doesn’t have to worry much about that state – he won there by 36 percentage points in 2016. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --