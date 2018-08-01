It’s Happening: Authorities Begin Stripping Citizens of Guns Following ‘Red Flag’ Law

Over 450 orders to remove firearms from individuals have been carried out under Florida’s new “red flag” law since it was enacted in mid-March, Tampa’s WFTS-TV reported Monday.

The Risk Protection Act was passed in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting in February. One of the most controversial provisions in it was that it allowed law enforcement to take firearms away from individuals who had been reported to be a threat to themselves or others with little to no due process.

In just Pinellas County alone, sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Schmittendorf said, authorities have “taken in about 200 firearms and around 30,000 rounds of ammunition.”

“You’ve got an AK-47 style here and an AR-15 style there. We’ve got some rifles and a cache of handguns,” Schmittendorf said as he showed reporters around the room where seized firearms are kept.

“In Pinellas County, a 5-man team is devoted to working only risk protection cases,” WFTS reported.

“So far the team has filed 64 risk protection petitions in court, the second highest number of cases in a Florida county. Broward County has the most, 88 risk protection petitions (as of early-July) since the law took effect in mid-March.” – READ MORE

Senate Democrats introduced legislation on Tuesday to prohibit blueprints for 3D printed guns from being posted online.

The legislation, spearheaded by Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), comes as Defense Distributed is planning to publish digital blueprints on its website at midnight. Some of the blueprints, though, are already available online.

The Democratic legislation would make it illegal to publish with intent a digital file that programs a 3D printer to manufacture a firearm.

“These 3D-printed plastic firearms can evade our detection systems and are a direct threat to our national security,” Nelson told reporters during a press conference. “And we are going to let these go up on the internet tonight at midnight?” – READ MORE

