Top WH official confirms Trump wants to buy Greenland — here’s why it is strategically savvy

Purchasing Greenland would be a strategic investment, not only for U.S. national security and military interests — such as providing excellent access to the Arctic, and therefore increased access to Russia and China — but for economic and environmental interests as well.

From the Washington Examiner:

Greenland also abounds with resources. An already energy independent U.S. would have unfettered access to a land rich not only in hydrocarbons but also in rare earth metals that are currently only available from an adversary, China. Greenland also controls flourishing fishing waters.

But this isn’t just about American interests. Greenland’s small population also has everything to gain from a massive influx of American investment. The surge in tourism alone would surely offer a vast untapped potential.

And Greenland offers many grand opportunities for environmental protection. Its waters are home to numerous species of Whale, its lands to numerous species of flower and animals, and its skies to numerous species of birds. Greenland offers the potential for vast new designated wildlife reserves, and it would give American scientists the chance to study the Arctic environment from a unique vantage point. – READ MORE