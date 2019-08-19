Democrat Manchin Backs Trump’s Tough Trade Policy, Says China Does Not Intend for ‘America to Succeed’

Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) explained why he backs President Donald Trump‘s tough trade negotiations with China, despite the economic uncertainty.

During an interview on “Face the Nation,” Manchin told host Margaret Brennan that he knows China doesn’t intend for America to succeed and tough negotiations must take place to protect the American people.

“I have been very hawkish on China because China’s intent is not for America to succeed or do well. With that being said, the way they have been able to have their economic might and also their military might has been through espionage. So we have to be very careful of that and we have to be very much aware of that. I think there is a time for a correction and this is it. Now, with that being said, I would say we should be strengthening our ties with all of our allies and bringing on more allies we can do good trade with, honest, fair trade, competitive trade, but not unfair trade such as has been gone on with China for far too long.”

Although most Democrats are hesitant to support President Trump on anything, Manchin has been happy to support the president when he agrees with him. As IJR reported at the time, Manchin’s support for Trump’s pro-life talking points at the state of the union address caught many icy stares from Democrats like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). – read more