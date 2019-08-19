Megan Rapinoe on President Trump: ‘We Are Everything He Loves,’ Except ‘We’re Powerful, Strong Women

U.S. Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe is again on the attack against President Trump, this time in a recent interview rehashing her Twitter “feud” with the president.

Rapinoe insisted in the interview that the U.S. women’s team is “everything he loves with the exception that we’re powerful, strong women,” the Hill reported.

The World Cup-winning team’s co-captain added that Trump was having a hard time deciding how to approach her team.

“And he was having a really hard time – you could see in these sets of tweets: you hate us, you love us, you want us to come [to the White House] – and you are threatening us, all at the same time,” she said.

Rapinoe did say that she worried that her feud with Trump might negatively affect her team, especially when she began yelling that she would never go to the “fucking White House.” But she added that few of her teammates would go, either. – READ MORE