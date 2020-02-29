Top Union to Spend $150 Million in 40 States to Help Defeat Trump

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) has launched a massive campaign to turn out voters across the country to vote against President Donald Trump in the November general election.

According to The Associated Press, the campaign is the largest voter turn out the operation in the union’s history. The union, which says it has around 2 million voters, is one of the largest in the country.

“He’s systematically unwinding and attacking unions. Federal workers’ rights have been totally eviscerated under his watch,” union president Mary Kay Henry said of Trump.

The union plans to spend $150 million in 40 states, but mostly focused on Colorado, Michigan, Florida, Minnesota, Nevada, Wisconsin, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Most of the campaign will be focused on online advertising and making contact with people who normally do not vote.

Additionally, the AP said the SEIU plans to target women and minority voters. The 2016 presidential election was noted for its low turn out of minority voters. – READ MORE

