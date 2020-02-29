Warren Introduces Legislation to Use Border Wall Funding for Coronavirus Response

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has introduced legislation to use border wall funding for coronavirus response.

On Thursday, she took to Twitter with a statement about the coronavirus response efforts citing the severity of the potential pandemic.

Coronavirus poses a serious health, diplomatic, & economic threat, & we must be prepared to confront it head-on. So I’m introducing a bill to transfer all funding for @realDonaldTrump‘s racist border wall to @HHSGov & @USAID to combat coronavirus. https://t.co/8IEhBWRjeL pic.twitter.com/9oAF0A2lGT — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 27, 2020

She tweeted, “Coronavirus poses a serious health, diplomatic, economic threat, we must be prepared to confront it head-on. So I’m introducing a bill to transfer all funding for racist border wall to to combat coronavirus.” – READ MORE

