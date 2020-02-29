Missouri Legislator Introduces Bill Banning Trans Athletes From Competing Against Athletes Of Opposite Biological Sex

One Missouri legislator has introduced a bill that would ban transgender high schoolers from competing on teams that don’t match their biological sex. Speaking at a state education hearing on Tuesday, GOP State Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin stated, “It is a known biological fact that males are born with categorically superior strength, speed and endurance. It has nothing to do with any other issue than trying to create a fair playing field,” as KY3 reported.

Fox News noted, “Under current Missouri law, transgender athletes who want to play on teams that don’t match their assigned birth must apply to the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA), submitting medical records and other relevant documentation. Transgender women must prove they’ve been on testosterone blockers for a year and stick with them.”

A similar bill has been presented in Missouri’s House of Representatives. If the state’s general Assembly approves either of the bills, they will be listed on the state ballot and put to a vote.

One girl who identifies as a boy protested, “Putting me on the girls activities won’t make me a girl. This bill will force me on the girls teams where I end up beating every single girl on my high school cross country team in every race, and I’d have placed 28th in the state as a freshman.”

The increasing number of cases in which transgender high school athletes have competed on teams opposite from their biological sex has triggered at least one recent lawsuit in which three female high school athletes in Connecticut sued the state’s Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC), which has permitted boys to compete in events and win awards that would otherwise have gone to girls. – READ MORE

