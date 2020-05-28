Top Obama Economist Warns Democrats: You’re About to See the Best Economic Data in American History

Jason Furman, a former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under Barack Obama, is telling anyone who will listen that the American economy is set to explode.

And Democrats don’t want to hear that. At all.

Furman, now a professor at Harvard, actually made the prediction in early April when things were just starting to head downhill due to Democrat governors’ efforts to stymie the economy by shutting down every phase.

“We are about to see the best economic data we’ve seen in the history of this country,” he announced during a Zoom meeting of top officials from both parties.

Politico interviewed Furman and reported that the top economist “laid out a detailed case for why the months preceding the November election could offer Trump the chance to brag — truthfully — about the most explosive monthly employment numbers and gross domestic product growth ever.” – READ MORE

