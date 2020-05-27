EXCLUSIVE: TOP FBI RAT OUT Wray & the Bombshells Are Epic: FBI Director Who Presided Over Multiple Russian FBI Probes Has Millions in Cash Invested in Russia

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Top brass in the FBI have ratted out their director Christopher Wray with shocking revelations detailing a string on alarming conflicts and millions of dollars of investments in — of all things — Russia.

The FBI’s top agent has as much as $5 million in personal cash invested in varying sectors in Russia, according to details provided by FBI brass and documents obtained by the Thomas Paine Podcast and the Moore Paine Show on Patreon. And also troubling about Wray’s investments in Russia? Wray has never removed himself from presiding over the FBI’s Russia collusion investigation of President Trump; the Mueller probe into Russia interference in the 2016 election, Russian allegations in the bogus Steele dossier, Russian ties to the Gen. Mike Flynn investigation, Russian advertising during the 2016 election, and criminal FBI cases involving and targeting Russian nationals and entities.

With $5 million of Wray’s personal wealth tied up in conglomerates with Russian ties and beyond, why has Wray not divested his investments to rid himself of a blatant string of professional and ethical conflicts and moreover, where is Wray’s recusal from all things Russia in the FBI? Where is Wray’s money invested in Russia? Listen Above.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --