Top GOP Judiciary Committee member: Trump ‘proved right’ on Mueller probe, as Nadler warns of ‘cover-up’

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., speaking to “Fox News Sunday,” vowed that congressional investigators will press on and continue to investigate President Trump while warning of a possibly unfolding Justice Department “cover-up,” even as he acknowledged that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has closed his investigation without indicting a single American for illegally colluding with Russia.

Nadler also asserted that it’s “way too early to talk about impeachment,” as Washington awaits Attorney General William Barr’s highly expected release of Mueller’s primary conclusions, which Trump’s personal lawyers tell Fox News is expected Sunday afternoon.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga., in his own interview with “Fox News Sunday,” also emphasized that Nadler was unlikely to uncover anything Mueller could not.

“As we’ve seen in the first two months of this Congress, really don’t have a policy agenda,” Collins said. “They have an agenda against the President. They have an agenda to try and win 2020. And so what we’re seeing is they think that they can go into the Judiciary Committee or any other committee and have a limited budget, limited subpoena power, limited staff and go up against and investigation that lasted 22 months, had unlimited power, unlimited subpoena power, had plenty of investigators — and they think they can find something more than what they did, then I think they’re sadly mistaken.”

Collins added: “At this point, the president has been proved right. I think he was obviously frustrated during this time and rightfully so, as this report seems to show.”

His remarks echoed that of Senate Judiciary Committee member Chris Coons, a Democrat, on Saturday during a conference call: “I think it’s entirely possible,” Coons said, that the day the report is released “will be a good day for the president and his core supporters.” –READ MORE