Calls Grow To Remove Obama’s U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine

Calls to remove former President Barack Obama’s U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch have intensified over the last week as a scandal in Ukraine surrounding the 2016 U.S. presidential election has started to gain more attention.

Yovanovitch, who began serving in the role in 2016 after she was nominated by Obama, has reportedly undermined the Trump administration in Ukraine.

In a Wednesday interview on Fox News’ “Hannity,” former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova said that Yovanovitch needed to be removed from her position due to her actions under the Trump administration.

Former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova: “The current United States ambassador Marie Yovanovitch has bad mouthed the President of the United States to Ukrainian officials and has told them not to listen or worry about Trump policy because he’s going to be impeached.” pic.twitter.com/VOsmslfaao — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 23, 2019

