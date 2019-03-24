Ocasio-Cortez reveals how she plans to implement gun, immigration change without Congress

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) went viral this month for grillingWells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan, who was testifying before the House Financial Services Committee in a hearing meant to hold “megabanks” accountable.

Ocasio-Cortez questioned Sloan why Wells Fargo was “involved in the caging of children and financing the caging of children.” The freshman lawmaker even later suggested Wells Fargo should be held partially liable for environmental clean-ups because the bank finances projects that counter the climate change agenda.

Now, according to Politico, Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive lawmakers plan to use similar tactics to advance their anti-Second Amendment agenda and circumvent the legislative process.

Ocasio-Cortez and her allies are joining veteran Democratic lawmakers to try to “shame” America’s massive financial institutions “into taking a stand on some of the country’s most divisive issues: climate change, gun violence and immigration,” Politico reported.

The lawmakers are leveraging seats on the powerful House Financial Services Committee and a huge following on social media to confront finance industry executives and discourage them from funding oil pipelines, firearms makers and private prison companies that operate immigration detention centers. Like-minded activist groups are helping amplify the message.

Ocasio-Cortez even slyly admitted to Politico that part of applying pressure on banks to initiate the change she wants is to circumvent Congress. – READ MORE