Top DHS Official: Coronavirus Dies Fastest In Sunlight, Heat, Humidity

Bill Bryan, an undersecretary at the Homeland Security Department, said during the White House Coronavirus Task Force news conference that the coronavirus dies the fastest when exposed to sunlight, heat, and humidity.

“Our most striking observation to date is the powerful effect that solar light appears to have on killing the virus, both surfaces and in the air,” Bryan said. “We’ve seen a similar effect with both temperature and humidity as well, where increasing the temperature and humidity, or both, is generally less favorable to the virus.”

Bleach & isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30-seconds to a few minutes on its own even w/o rubbing. Disinfectants are critical to limiting virus spread. pic.twitter.com/XK51ErU58K — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) April 23, 2020

Bryan showed a variety of results that DHS researchers found when looking at the half-life of the coronavirus.

