Chinese-Made Drones Enforcing Social Distancing in U.S., Raises Concerns About Spying (VIDEO)

An MSNBC segment from late last week raised some eyebrows after it uncovered a program that some municipalities across the U.S. are partaking in, using Chinese-made drones to enforce social distancing among Americans.

“The drones make it easier for police to see into certain areas where access by patrol cars is more difficult,” MSNBC reported. “That includes tight spaces between buildings, behind schools, and in backyards. Failure to comply could lead to a summons or a thousand dollar fine.”

“The drones, donated by DJI, a Chinese company, have gone to 43 agencies in 22 states, all to help enforce social distancing rules.” US using Chinese drones to spy on and lecture Americans about a virus caused by communist China Oh, and DJI “may be sending data to China” pic.twitter.com/LqH6VzonzH — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 17, 2020

“If these drones save one life, it is clearly worth the activity and the information that the drones are sending,” said Democrat Mayor J. Christian Bollwage of Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The network said the drones were donated by DJI, a Chinese company that has distributed its product to “43 agencies in 22 states” to enforce social distancing rules.

Local officials say the drones are not collecting evidence or taking pictures of people, and say the drones are just a high-tech way to enforce a warning against catching a deadly virus.

But federal law enforcement officials had knowledge in the past that these drones were collecting personal information and sending it to the Chinese government.

The New York Times reported in 2017 that officials said they had “moderate confidence” that DJI’s drones were “providing U.S. critical infrastructure and law enforcement data to the Chinese government.” – READ MORE

