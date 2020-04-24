Biden: Coronavirus ‘A Wake-Up Call’ To Act On Climate Change, Push ‘Climate Justice’

During a fundraiser on Wednesday night, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said that the COVID-19 pandemic that has devastated the world is a “wake up call” to take action on climate change.

Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer at The Atlantic, reported Biden’s remarks: “COVID is shining a bright light on the structural racism that plagues our laws, our institutions and our culture. And it’s a wake up call, a wake up call to action to climate change overall and to climate justice.”

Biden has drifted further and further left as he attempts to appeal to the far-left segment of the Democratic Party, voters that typically support candidates like socialist Bernie Sanders. – READ MORE

